Suns' Kelly Oubre: Another strong effort Wednesday

Oubre ended with 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-97 loss to Utah.

Oubre remained relatively solid Wednesday, scoring 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He has been a consistent top-50 player over the past month, a much-improved effort when compared to his time in Washington. Granted he has been given a larger role, but he has taken full advantage and will certainly be rostered on a number of winning fantasy teams this season.