Suns' Kelly Oubre: Back at practice
Oubre (hand) returned to practice Wednesday, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.
Oubre was held out of Tuesday's session due to discomfort in his surgically repaired left hand, but the ailment doesn't appear to be anything of concern.
