Suns' Kelly Oubre: Bench-high scoring total in loss
Oubre poured in 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds across 22 minutes in the Suns' 132-109 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Oubre's point tally comfortably led the second unit in scoring, and it allowed him to close out his first half-month with his new team in strong fashion. The 23-year-old has hit double digits in the scoring column in four of his first seven games in Phoenix, shooting 42.9 percent to 50.0 percent in four contests during that stretch as well. He's also encouragingly logged at least 20 minutes in all but one of those outings, affording him a similar level of opportunity to what he was seeing in Washington. Moreover, with Oubre a more accomplished offensive player than rookie Mikal Bridges at the respective stages of their careers, it wouldn't be out of the question to see the former eventually lay claim to the starting small forward job.
