Suns' Kelly Oubre: Big night in victory

Oubre ended with 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 victory over Denver.

Oubre matched his career-high with 26 points Saturday, chipping in with contributions across the board. The double-double was his first of the season and it appears he is getting more comfortable with his new team. He has scored in double-digits in three straight games but these numbers have come with Devin Booker (back) on the sidelines. Oubre is fine to roster in 12-team formats but as soon as Booker returns, the production could take a hit.