Suns' Kelly Oubre: Career high against Houston
Oubre finished with 39 points (14-19 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine boards, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes against the Rockets on Friday.
Oubre set a new career high in scoring in his team's dominant win against the Rockets. It was his second straight game with 30 points and he's scored at least 20 points in his last three outings. Oubre will look to stay hot against the Nuggets on Saturday.
