Suns' Kelly Oubre: Cleared to play

Oubre (wrist) will be available to play in Thursday's preseason game against Sacramento, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Oubre was upgraded to probable earlier in the day due to wrist tendinitis, and after going through pregame warmups, he's been given the green light. He'll be making his preseason debut Thursday night.

More News
Our Latest Stories