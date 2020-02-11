Suns' Kelly Oubre: Coming off bench
Oubre isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Oubre will move to a bench role Monday despite averaging 27.5 points over his last four matchups. The team has announced that he'll be available off the bench, so this doesn't appear to be related to an injury, but according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, he's not on the court for pregame activities. Cameron Johnson enters the starting five in Oubre's place.
