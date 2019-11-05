Suns' Kelly Oubre: Delivers 14 points
Oubre had 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block during Phoenix's 114-109 win over Philadelphia on Monday night.
Oubre was doubtful due to an upper leg injury prior to his contest, but showed no ill effects of that ailment and produced his seventh double-digit scoring performance in as many games. The athletic wing has settled himself as Phoenix's second scoring option behind Devin Booker, and he will aim to keep his solid run of play Thursday at home against Miami.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...