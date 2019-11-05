Suns' Kelly Oubre: Delivers 14 points

Oubre had 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block during Phoenix's 114-109 win over Philadelphia on Monday night.

Oubre was doubtful due to an upper leg injury prior to his contest, but showed no ill effects of that ailment and produced his seventh double-digit scoring performance in as many games. The athletic wing has settled himself as Phoenix's second scoring option behind Devin Booker, and he will aim to keep his solid run of play Thursday at home against Miami.