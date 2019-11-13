Suns' Kelly Oubre: Deplorable performance Tuesday
Oubre had just one point, four rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.
Oubre had his worst performance of the season Tuesday, playing himself off the court after just 19 minutes. This was arguably his worst effort since joining the Suns midway through last season and comes at a stage where his overall value is, perhaps, being questioned. Despite his recent struggles, Oubre remains a must roster player in all formats and those invested in him simply need to hope he can get things going again, starting Thursday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...