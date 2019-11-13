Suns' Kelly Oubre: Deplorable performance Tuesday

Oubre had just one point, four rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.

Oubre had his worst performance of the season Tuesday, playing himself off the court after just 19 minutes. This was arguably his worst effort since joining the Suns midway through last season and comes at a stage where his overall value is, perhaps, being questioned. Despite his recent struggles, Oubre remains a must roster player in all formats and those invested in him simply need to hope he can get things going again, starting Thursday against the Hawks.