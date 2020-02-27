Suns' Kelly Oubre: Diagnosed with torn meniscus

Oubre has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

This is a tough break for Oubre, who is in the midst of a career year, averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.5 minutes per game this season. Per Haynes, the 24-year-old is headed to a specialist to receive a second opinion, at which point a timetable for his return should come into focus. In the meantime, Oubre should be considered out indefinitely.