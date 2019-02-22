Suns' Kelly Oubre: Does it all in first start as a Sun
Oubre totaled 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist over 41 minutes in the Suns' loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.
Oubre put out another productive all-around line in Thursday's loss while starting his first game as a Sun and playing a season-high 41 minutes. Oubre has been a valuable contributor since arriving in Phoenix and over 28 games as a Sun, he's averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over 28.0 minutes per game. Even more productive games could be on tap if he continues to find himself in the starting five.
More News
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Starting Thursday•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Explodes for career-high point total•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Explosive outing off bench•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Scores 23 points in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre: Hot stretch continues Thursday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...