Suns' Kelly Oubre: Does it all in first start as a Sun

Oubre totaled 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist over 41 minutes in the Suns' loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Oubre put out another productive all-around line in Thursday's loss while starting his first game as a Sun and playing a season-high 41 minutes. Oubre has been a valuable contributor since arriving in Phoenix and over 28 games as a Sun, he's averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over 28.0 minutes per game. Even more productive games could be on tap if he continues to find himself in the starting five.