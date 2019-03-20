Suns' Kelly Oubre: Doubtful Thursday

Oubre (thumb) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against Detroit, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

Oubre is still battling a sprained right thumb, which also kept him out of Monday's game against the Bulls. If he does, in fact, miss another contest, Mikal Bridges and Josh Jackson would stand to benefit.

