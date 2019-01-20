Suns' Kelly Oubre: Drops 24 points off bench

Oubre totaled 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal over 30 minutes Saturday against Charlotte.

Oubre has been a productive choice in most fantasy leagues of late, averaging 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 block and 1.2 steals over his previous five contests. Despite his current bench role, he'll be worth keeping an eye on given his 26.1 minutes per game average through 45 matchups this season.