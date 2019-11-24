Suns' Kelly Oubre: Drops 25 in Minnesota
Oubre scored 25 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four steals and an assist in 38 minutes during Saturday's 100-98 win over the Timberwolves.
The Suns were basically a two-man show, as Oubre and Devin Booker combined for 60 points while none of their teammates even reached double digits, but that was enough to steal a road win. The double-double was Oubre's first of the year, but he's been on a roll since last week, scoring 20 or more points four times in the last five games while averaging 23.0 points, 7.6 boards, 2.4 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.8 threes over that stretch.
