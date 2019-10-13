Suns' Kelly Oubre: Drops team-high 19 points Saturday

Oubre finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 18 minutes during Saturday's 134-118 preseason victory over the Trail Blazers.

Oubre was impressive Saturday, continuing to validate his elevated ADP this season. He was one of the more surprising players to come out of last season and will be looking to build on that momentum. He is being taken in the middle rounds of most drafts with the only real question being his efficiency. He demonstrated an ability to contribute on both ends of the floor and if those defensive numbers can hold, he could push to be a top-50 player this season.