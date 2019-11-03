Suns' Kelly Oubre: Efficient outing in win
Oubre had 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3PT), four rebounds and three assists during Phoenix's 114-105 win at Memphis on Saturday.
Oubre hasn't been able to crack the 20-point mark in each of his last three outings, but has been extremely efficient from the field -- he has made at least 50 percent of his field goals in four of his last five games so far. He will try to extend his solid run of form Monday against the Sixers.
