Suns' Kelly Oubre: Expected to meet Suns in Boston

Oubre is expected to join the Suns for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

The Suns and Wizards officially finalized the trade Monday morning, but it sounds as though neither Oubre nor Austin Rivers will be available for Monday's matchup with the Knicks. Instead, they'll take an extra day to get settled and join the Suns in Boston on Wednesday, where both players will likely debut for their new team. Phoenix has a bit of a crowded wing rotation, but Oubre should be able to carve out a significant role, whether it's as a starter or a bench contributor.