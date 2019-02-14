Suns' Kelly Oubre: Explodes for career-high point total

Oubre posted 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in the Suns' 134-107 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

In what was yet another disappointing loss for the Suns, Oubre stepped up with a momentous individual feat. The young wing's scoring tally was the best of his career and served as his third effort of more than 20 points in the last five games. Oubre has proven capable of offering even more of a spark off the bench than he did in his Wizards days thus far in his new Phoenix digs, and he continues to offer strong complementary production in rebounds, assists and steals as well. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Oubre is averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals across six February games as his squad heads into the All-Star break.