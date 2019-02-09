Suns' Kelly Oubre: Explosive outing off bench
Oubre put up a team-high 25 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes Friday in the Suns' 117-107 loss to the Warriors.
The Suns' addition of Tyler Johnson to the second unit didn't prevent Oubre from turning in another solid scoring outing off the bench. It was the fifth time in 16 games in which Oubre has popped for 20 points, and the swingman has accentuated his fantasy profile by averaging more than one steal and one block during that span. The impending returns of Devin Booker (hamstring) and T.J. Warren (ankle) will probably hurt him a bit, but Oubre is worth holding in most formats while he continues to turn in quality numbers night in and night out.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...