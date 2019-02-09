Suns' Kelly Oubre: Explosive outing off bench

Oubre put up a team-high 25 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes Friday in the Suns' 117-107 loss to the Warriors.

The Suns' addition of Tyler Johnson to the second unit didn't prevent Oubre from turning in another solid scoring outing off the bench. It was the fifth time in 16 games in which Oubre has popped for 20 points, and the swingman has accentuated his fantasy profile by averaging more than one steal and one block during that span. The impending returns of Devin Booker (hamstring) and T.J. Warren (ankle) will probably hurt him a bit, but Oubre is worth holding in most formats while he continues to turn in quality numbers night in and night out.