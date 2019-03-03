Suns' Kelly Oubre: Fills the box score Saturday

Oubre finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over the Lakers.

Oubre continues to flourish with his new team, contributing across the board in another well-rounded performance. He has been a top-80 player over the past month, much-improved from his time with the Wizards. Oubre has been especially impressive on the defensive end of the floor, averaging 2.2 steals and 0.6 blocks over that period.