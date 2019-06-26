Suns' Kelly Oubre: Gets qualifying offer from Suns
Oubre was extended a qualifying offer by the Suns on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The decision to make Oubre a restricted free agent doesn't come as much of a surprise, though it remains to be seen if Phoenix will retain the Kansas product, who's expected to receive significant interest on the open market. After beginning his career in Washington, Oubre was traded to Phoenix last season, where he appeared in 40 games and averaged 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.
More News
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...