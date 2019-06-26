Suns' Kelly Oubre: Gets qualifying offer from Suns

Oubre was extended a qualifying offer by the Suns on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The decision to make Oubre a restricted free agent doesn't come as much of a surprise, though it remains to be seen if Phoenix will retain the Kansas product, who's expected to receive significant interest on the open market. After beginning his career in Washington, Oubre was traded to Phoenix last season, where he appeared in 40 games and averaged 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.