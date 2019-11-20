Play

Suns' Kelly Oubre: Grabs eight boards

Oubre had 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five steals and two assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 loss at the Kings.

Oubre has done a nice job of rebounding from a one-point performance three games ago, and he averages 21.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game since then. Firmly entrenched as Phoenix's second-best scoring option behind Devin Booker, Oubre should continue to produce on both sides of the court ahead of Thursday's matchup at home against New Orleans.

