Suns' Kelly Oubre: Headed to Phoenix

Oubre was traded to the Suns on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After the initial deal fell through Friday night, the Wizards and Suns remained in talks and reached a trade to send Oubre and Austin Rivers to Phoenix, while the Wizards bring back Trevor Ariza. While the 33-year-old Ariza has the best track record of the three, he's struggled this season in Phoenix. Oubre is shooting just 31.1 percent from three, but he's 23 years old and will be a restricted free agent this offseason. Rivers, meanwhile, is on the final year of a three-year, $35.5 million contract he signed with the Clippers back in 2016. Both players figure to be immediate contributors for the lowly Suns, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Oubre, especially, works his way into the starting lineup at one of the forward spots.