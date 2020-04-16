Suns' Kelly Oubre: Healed from knee surgery
Oubre (knee) is "though the healing process" of his surgery, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Oubre hasn't been able to step on the court to test his knee due to coronavirus concerns, but it's a good sign that he's ready to take that step. All signs are pointing toward Oubre being ready for the Suns' 2020 training camp.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.