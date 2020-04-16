Play

Suns' Kelly Oubre: Healed from knee surgery

Oubre (knee) is "though the healing process" of his surgery, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Oubre hasn't been able to step on the court to test his knee due to coronavirus concerns, but it's a good sign that he's ready to take that step. All signs are pointing toward Oubre being ready for the Suns' 2020 training camp.

