Suns' Kelly Oubre: Hot stretch continues Thursday
Oubre finished with 18 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 loss to Portland.
Oubre has been on a tear of late and showed no signs of slowing down Thursday. He has been fantastic for his new team and over the past two weeks, is the 51st ranked player in 12-team leagues. He is contributing across the board and as long as the Suns keep rolling him out there, he needs to be rostered everywhere.
