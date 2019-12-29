Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Boardman gets paid
Oubre finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 victory over the Kings.
Oubre played through a groin injury, ending with 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. The fact he was on the court for 41 minutes indicates his injury is not too serious at this point. His transformation since joining the Suns has been nothing short of amazing. During his time with the Wizards, he was not even a standard league asset. He is now a consistent top-50 player and needs to be rostered in every format.
