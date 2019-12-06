Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Career highs in multiple categories

Oubre offered 14 points (6-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and one assist in 47 minutes during Thursday's 139-132 overtime win against the Pelicans.

Oubre finished with career highs in rebounding, blocks and minutes, as he stuffed the stat sheet across every category. Though it was an inefficient offensive performance, Oubre has logged a double-double in three of the last seven showings after posting zero through his first 14 appearances this season.