Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Career highs in multiple categories
Oubre offered 14 points (6-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and one assist in 47 minutes during Thursday's 139-132 overtime win against the Pelicans.
Oubre finished with career highs in rebounding, blocks and minutes, as he stuffed the stat sheet across every category. Though it was an inefficient offensive performance, Oubre has logged a double-double in three of the last seven showings after posting zero through his first 14 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.