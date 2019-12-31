Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Emphatic performance Monday

Oubre tallied 29 points (11-21 FG, 7-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 122-116 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Oubre put on a show, ending with arguably his best fantasy line of the season. He has played at least 40 minutes in consecutive games and so the groin injury would appear to be a non-factor at this point. He has been a solid top-50 player this season and appears to have found a home in Phoenix.