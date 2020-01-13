Play

Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Fills stat sheet in win

Oubre Jr. had 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 40 minutes during Sunday's 100-92 win over the Hornets.

Oubre Jr. has started the new year on a strong note, averaging 22.7 points -- while shooting 53.8 percent from the field -- to go along with 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals since the beginning of January. He will aim to extend his stellar run of form Tuesday on the road against the Hawks.

