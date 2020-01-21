Play

Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Gets green light

Oubre (concussion) has been cleared to play Monday against San Antonio, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

As expected, Oubre has gained clearance to take the court Monday evening following a two-game absence due to a concussion. He figures to slot right back into the starting five and should take on his typical workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories