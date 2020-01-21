Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Gets green light
Oubre (concussion) has been cleared to play Monday against San Antonio, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
As expected, Oubre has gained clearance to take the court Monday evening following a two-game absence due to a concussion. He figures to slot right back into the starting five and should take on his typical workload.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...