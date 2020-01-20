Play

Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Goes through shootaround

Oubre (concussion) managed to make it through shootaround but remains a game-time decision for Monday's game against San Antonio, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Although Oubre appears to have returned to full health, coach Monty Williams wouldn't commit to his return Monday. Look for the team to provide an update regarding Oubre's status closer to tipoff.

