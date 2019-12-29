Play

Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Good to go Saturday

Oubre (groin) will play Saturday against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

As expected, Oubre will see the floor despite a groin injury. This month, he's averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 35.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories