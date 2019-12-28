Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Good to go
Oubre (groin) is starting Friday's game against Golden State.
Oubre was deemed probable due to groin soreness, but the team has given him the green light to take the court. He's averaging 18.8 points, four rebounds and two assists over his last six starts.
