Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Hits 24 points

Oubre Jr. had 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Oubre Jr. has topped the 20-point mark in three of his last six outings and while he has shown a tendency to disappear offensively from time to time, he should be trusted as the Suns' second scoring option behind Devin Booker. He has struggled with his efficiency, however, as he is making just 41.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 30.6 percent of his long-range shots over that six-game span. He will try to rectify those numbers Wednesday at home against Memphis.