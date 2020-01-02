Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Leads late charge

Oubre compiled 26 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Lakers.

Oubre continued his recent strong play, leading the way as the Suns made a late challenge Wednesday. Trailing by as much as 36 points, the Suns were able to get back to within single-digits late in the fourth quarter. Oubre has been fantastic over the past two weeks, putting up third-round value. His role is clearly defined and he should be a clear top-50 player moving forward.