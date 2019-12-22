Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Leads the way with 26 points
Oubre totaled 26 points (10-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 139-125 loss to the Rockets.
Oubre paced the Suns with 26 points: however, his normal defensive production was somewhat absent. Over the course of the season, he is the 53rd ranked player, continuing where he left off last season. Oubre is only 24 years old and so there is certainly scope for him to continue improving. If you have shares in Oubre, you likely spent a mid-round pick on him and so the return on investment has been relatively solid.
More News
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Struggles from field•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Scores team-high 24 points in loss•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Hits 24 points•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Scores 19 points•
-
Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Career highs in multiple categories•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...