Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Leads the way with 26 points

Oubre totaled 26 points (10-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 139-125 loss to the Rockets.

Oubre paced the Suns with 26 points: however, his normal defensive production was somewhat absent. Over the course of the season, he is the 53rd ranked player, continuing where he left off last season. Oubre is only 24 years old and so there is certainly scope for him to continue improving. If you have shares in Oubre, you likely spent a mid-round pick on him and so the return on investment has been relatively solid.