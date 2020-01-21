Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Plays 37 minutes in return
Oubre had 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) and eight rebounds in Monday's loss to San Antonio.
Oubre made his return from a concussion and immediately slotted back into the starting lineup at small forward. While he struggled from beyond the arc and eventually fouled out, Oubre did not see a limited workload, finishing with 37 minutes played - the third-highest total on the team behind Devin Booker (39) and Deandre Ayton (39).
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...