Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Plays 37 minutes in return

Oubre had 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) and eight rebounds in Monday's loss to San Antonio.

Oubre made his return from a concussion and immediately slotted back into the starting lineup at small forward. While he struggled from beyond the arc and eventually fouled out, Oubre did not see a limited workload, finishing with 37 minutes played - the third-highest total on the team behind Devin Booker (39) and Deandre Ayton (39).