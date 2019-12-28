Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Probable again Saturday
Oubre (groin) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Oubre was also probable for Friday's game against Golden State, and he ended up playing in the loss. This month, he's averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 35.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.