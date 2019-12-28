Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Probable again Saturday

Oubre (groin) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Oubre was also probable for Friday's game against Golden State, and he ended up playing in the loss. This month, he's averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 35.3 minutes.