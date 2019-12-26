Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Probable Friday

Oubre is probable for Friday's game against the Warriors due to a groin injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Oubre presumably picked up the injury during Monday's loss to Denver, but it's likely something he can play through. This month, he's averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 36.3 minutes.