Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Racks up double-double

Oubre Jr. posted 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 404 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Grizzlies

Oubre Jr. joined Deandre Ayton with a double-double in the loss. Ayton registered a good line despite shooting only 1-of-7 from beyond the arc and remains one of Phoenix's most potent offensive threats.