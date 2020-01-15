Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Ruled out Thursday
Oubre is in concussion protocol and will not play Thursday against the Knicks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Oubre apparently picked up the injury during Tuesday's win over the Hawks, which helps explain his lackluster stat line (11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes). He'll miss at least one game while in the league's concussion protocol, with his next chance to play coming Saturday in Boston. Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges are both candidates to see increased minutes in Oubre's absence.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...