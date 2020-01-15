Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Ruled out Thursday

Oubre is in concussion protocol and will not play Thursday against the Knicks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Oubre apparently picked up the injury during Tuesday's win over the Hawks, which helps explain his lackluster stat line (11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes). He'll miss at least one game while in the league's concussion protocol, with his next chance to play coming Saturday in Boston. Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges are both candidates to see increased minutes in Oubre's absence.