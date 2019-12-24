Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Scores 14 in loss
Oubre had 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three boards, three assists, and two steals in 38 minutes of a 113-111 loss against the Nuggets on Monday.
Oubre struggled shooting from deep in the game, continuing his shooting woes of late. In his last three games he's just 3-of-18 from behind the arc. Oubre hasn't let his shooting struggles affect his scoring, as he has reached double-digits in each of his last 10 games. He'll face the Warriors on Friday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...