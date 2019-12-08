Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Scores 19 points
Oubre Jr. had 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-7 FT), five rebounds and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 loss at Houston.
Oubre Jr. has been a model of consistency for the Suns, scoring in double digits in 11 of his last 12 games, and in all but two games this season. He is a secondary scoring option on the offensive scheme behind Devin Booker, but he is doing enough to remain fantasy relevant since he is scoring a career-high 17.2 points per game.
