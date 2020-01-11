Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Scores 22, nears double-double
Oubre posted 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in a win over the Magic on Friday, adding nine rebounds and one block in 34 minutes.
Oubre has reached 17 points in each of his last seven outings, and hit at least 26 points in three of those. He has also swished 3.4 triples, and grabbed 8.1 boards and 1.7 steals in that same time span. The 24-year old has produced mid-round value this season, and early-round value as of the last couple of weeks - including a top 10 standing in nine-category formats since Dec. 28.
