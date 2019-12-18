Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Scores team-high 19 points

Oubre compiled 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 120-99 loss to the Clippers

As the Suns soldiered on without Devin Booker for yet another game, it was Oubre who took command of the offense despite Mikal Bridges starting in Booker's stead. Oubre's tenure with Phoenix has been a bit of a career revival, as he was underutilized in Washington but is thriving with the Suns. With Deandre Ayton's return, there will be less pressure on the Suns' scorers, and we'll likely see a more balanced team moving forward, which could affect Oubre's numbers.