Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Scores team-high 24 points in loss

Oubre provided 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, two assists and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Devin Booker (forearm) sidelined, Oubre took on a more significant role in the offense and put up one of his best stat lines of the month. While he's entrenched as the every-day starter at small forward, Oubre needs a full complement of minutes to be truly effective. HIs high usage in November resulted in some incredible numbers, but with players like Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio, and the soon-to-return Deandre Ayton on the floor, it can be challenging to carve a role in the offense. As long as his salary remains reasonable, he should continue to be a solid add despite the competition for action.