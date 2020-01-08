Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Solid effort in loss

Oubre supplied 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during the Suns' 114-103 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Oubre wasn't quite as prolific as he'd been in recent games, but he turned in a rock-solid effort nonetheless while extending his streak of double-digit scoring to six games. The versatile wing continues to average career highs across the stat sheet, and he's boasting a highly efficient 51.1 percent shooting percentage, including a blistering 40.0 percent from three-point range, over his last nine contests. The likes of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton will understandably eat into his usage from time, to time, but Oubre has established himself as a clear second or third option on a nightly basis.