Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.: Struggles from field
Oubre Jr. had 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss at Oklahoma City.
Oubre Jr. has shown an ability to contribute across the board all season long and has been quite consistent, but he has been shooting poorly from the field of late -- he is making just 40.9 percent of his shots and 33.3 percent of his three-point shots over his last eight games, although he has scored in double figures in every game over that span. He should remain a starter Saturday at home against the Rockets.
