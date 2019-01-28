Suns' Kelly Oubre: Leads second unit in scoring

Oubre finished with 17 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in the Suns' 116-102 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Oubre struggled with his shot, but he was still able to put together a strong stat line thanks for an excellent showing from the free-throw line. The trade acquisition has been excellent since arriving in the Valley of the Sun from the nation's capital, as he's now rattled off 11 straight double-digit scoring efforts and is averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in January over a solid 28.0 minutes per game. Despite his bench role, Oubre typically sees sufficient enough minutes and offers enough across all categories to keep him viable in all season-long and daily formats.