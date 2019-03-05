Suns' Kelly Oubre: Leads Suns to victory

Oubre accumulated 27 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 13 rebounds , three blocks, an assist and a steal in 32 minutes Monday against Milwaukee.

Oubre dominated the Bucks, scoring his second-most points of the season while grabbing a season-high 13 boards. He's thrived in an expanded role in Phoenix, and is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 assists in his six starts for the Suns. Oubre would be a worthy pickup if available in any format as he's receiving a much heavier workload than he was in Washington and has managed to translate the added opportunity to more consistent production in points, rebounds and steals.